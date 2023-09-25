Popular Somerville eatery temporarily closing to be revamped

SOMERVILLE, Mass — A popular Somerville eatery is temporarily closing its doors for renovations.

Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar announced in a Facebook post on Sunday that when they bought the restaurant, they hoped to turn around the finances and update the menu, even retain 100% of Rosebud’s staff, but they’ve taken “huge, unsustainable” loss each month.

The restaurant owners say that since taking ownership, they introduced a fresh new menu infused with some Indian twists while honoring the history and keeping some classics but they still have not been getting the business they need.

They say the new menu, “meticulously crafted by our very own Chef Keith who grew up in New England showcases Chef Keith’s fervor, admiration, and love for Indian cuisine. This passion compelled him to immerse himself in its fundamentals, honing his skills through sheer passion.”

The restaurant has decided to temporarily shut down to revamp the space to accommodate the new concept.

“This is probably the hardest part about our job as small business owners and about this industry, even harder than losing money, and we hope to have some of the staff back in the future if they want to rejoin the revamped Rosebud team.,” the Facebook post said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

