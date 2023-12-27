Popular restaurant chain bringing 4 locations to Massachusetts for 1st time

DEDHAM, Mass. — A popular restaurant chain that specializes in Korean food is opening four locations in Massachusetts for the first time.

KPOT, known for all-you-can-eat Asian hot pot and Korean barbecue, is bringing restaurants to Dedham, Malden, Methuen, and West Springfield.

The Dedham location is listed at 300 Providence Highway, which is the Dedham Mall. The Malden location is coming to 7 Highland Avenue, the former home of John Brewer’s Tavern. The Methuen restaurant is opening at The Loop Shopping Mall at 90 Pleasant Street. The West Springfield spot will welcome diners at 935 Riverdale Street.

According to the eatery’s website, those four locations are “coming soon.”

“KPOT is a unique, hands-on, all-you-can-eat experience that merges traditional Asian hot pot with Korean BBQ flavors,” a post on the chain’s website states. “KPOT is for both the food adventurers and the social eaters. It’s about tasting the global spices and seasonings all while feeling a sense of community.”

KPOT currently operates dozens of locations across the United States.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

