Popular Oyster Bar in Rhode Island reopens temporary space after fire

A popular seafood spot in Rhode Island has reopened in a temporary space after a fire destroyed the restaurant last month.

Matunuck Oyster Bar was gutted by flames at the end of May and left more than 300 employees out of work. But on Monday, owner Perry Raso welcomed guests back for a soft opening—this time under a large outdoor dining tent.

The reopening was made possible by a new state law known as “Take It Outside.” The measure allows small businesses affected by a fire or flood to operate in temporary outdoor spaces for up to 18 months.

“I think at first I was a little skeptical when someone brought up the idea of a pop-up tent,” Raso admitted. “But people get here and they’re like, ‘This is beautiful. This is going to be cool.”

Matunuck will now be able to keep 75 employees employed under the tent while the owner works to rebuild the restaurant.

The “Take It Outside” legislation is set to remain in effect for two years, but some Rhode Island lawmakers are already pushing to make it permanent, hoping it can offer long-term relief to small businesses facing unexpected disasters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group