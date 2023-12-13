Popular North Shore pizzeria reopening in new location months after blaze destroyed business

STONEHAM, Mass. — A popular North Shore pizza shop that was destroyed by a four-alarm fire earlier this year is reopening next week in a new location.

On the afternoon of May 14, a raging fire tore through Charlie’s on Main in Wakefield, as well as two apartments above the business.

Firefighters were unable to save two dogs that were stuck on the second and third floors of the building.

Residents at the time were saddened to learn of the loss of Charlie’s, which had become a go-to spot for many since opening a couple of years earlier.

“It’s a horrible thing, to be honest. That pizza place was wicked good,” Gary Winthorpe said. Arthur Wahlberg, the oldest Wahlberg brother, called the fire “devasting.”

Seven months later, there is good news for those who have been eagerly awaiting word on the future of the eatery.

The pizzeria recently announced on Facebook that it’s reopening at 62 F Montvale Avenue in Stoneham on Monday, Dec. 18.

“Thank you to the North Shore community for standing by us.Thank you for your patience and understanding. We miss every single one of you and can’t wait to start our new journey in Stoneham together,” Charlie’s on Main wrote in the post. “God Bless!”

The new Montvale Avenue location will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

