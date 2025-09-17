Popular New England restaurant chain expands in Mass. with opening of 1st South Shore location

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A popular New England-based restaurant chain has expanded in Massachusetts, recently celebrating the grand opening of its first location on the South Shore.

Tavern in the Square‘s newest location is now open at 60 Forbes Road in Braintree, located directly across from the Braintree Mall in a space that once housed a TGI Fridays.

“This marks a significant milestone in the brand’s ongoing growth across New England, as it brings its signature neighborhood hospitality to the South Shore community,” a spokesperson for the eatery said in a statement.

The Braintree location offers a spacious layout, featuring a lively bar, comfortable booths, high-top tables, and a large outdoor patio.

Tavern in the Square, which opened its first location in Cambridge in 2004, now has more than 20 spots across New England, including sister restaurants.

