Popular New England brewery unveils new location at Fenway

BOSTON — Cisco Brewers has opened its newest location.

Located in Fenway, the beer garden sits on the corner of Boylston and Jersey streets.

The brewery also has additional locations in Nantucket, Seaport, and New Bedford.

It’s open seasonally, running through October.

Cisco’s seaport location is also back open for its seventh season.

Cisco Brewers’ ceo says the Fenway location hopes to be serving food in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit their website: https://www.ciscobrewers.com/

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group