Popular Mass. restaurant known for its handmade Italian dishes and pizza closes

BURLINGTON, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant known for its handmade Italian dishes and wood-fired pizza has closed after 10 years in business.

Osteria Nino on 3rd Avenue in Burlington shuttered operations to “make way for new ownership and a revitalized concept," according to a pop-up message on the eatery’s website.

“It has been our pleasure to serve this community for the past 10 years,” the message read. “We are deeply grateful for every team member, neighbor, guest, and vendor who helped build and sustain Nino’s. This journey has been full of celebration, connection, and great memories.”

Other attractions near Osteria Nino at the 3rd Avenue complex include The Bancroft, Tony C’s, King’s, Redstone, and a Wegman’s grocery store.

