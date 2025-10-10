Popular fast-food chain opens at Logan Airport

BOSTON — Travelers at Boston Logan International Airport can now enjoy a new dining option in Terminal A.

The Massachusetts Port Authority, MarketPlace Development, and MBC Concessions celebrated the grand opening of the Chick-fil-A location on Thursday, October 9. The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner from Monday through Saturday, starting at 4:00 a.m.

Richard Davey, Chief Executive Officer of the Massachusetts Port Authority, attended the grand opening of the Chick-fil-A at Boston Logan International Airport.

The opening event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a sampling of Chick-fil-A’s signature food and beverages. Key figures at the event included Richard Davey, CEO of the Massachusetts Port Authority; Michael DiCosola, President of MarketPlace Development; Justin Triplett, CEO of MBC Concessions; and Mark Parker, Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Framingham.

The new Chick-fil-A offers its popular menu items, such as the Original Chicken Sandwich, Waffle Potato Fries, and signature lemonade, providing travelers with a familiar and beloved dining option at the airport.

