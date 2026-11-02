Popular Cambridge music venue closing after more than 30 years

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A popular Cambridge music venue is closing its doors after over 30 years in business.

The Lizard Lounge and its neighboring restaurant, Cambridge Common, will be closing.

The owners told WBUR the decision is partially due to the head chef’s decision to leave and the owner’s health issues.

According to the owners, the venue will officially close in May. The owners are planning a public farewell in the spring.

The music venue made its debut in 1997.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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