Local

Pontus Holmberg scores one and Anthony Cirelli puts in two more as Lightning beat Bruins 4-3

By The Associated Press
Ottawa Senators v Tampa Bay Lightning TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 9: Curtis Douglas #42 of the Tampa Bay Lightning throws his helmet after fighting against the Ottawa Senators during the first period at the Benchmark International Arena on October 9, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
By The Associated Press
Summary

TAMPA, FL — BOSTON (AP) — Pontus Holmberg put Tampa Bay up by three goals late in the second period and the Lightning held on to beat the Boston Bruins 4-3. Holmberg scored with a wrist shot 3:37 into the second to give the Lightning a 4-1 lead. Max Crozier and Oliver Bjorkstrand each got an assist. Anthony Cirelli scored twice and Yanni Gourde added another for the Lightning. Jordan Harris, Morgan Geekie and Casey Mittelstadt scored for the Bruins. Jonas Johansson made 30 saves for the Lightning, while Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves for the Bruins. The Bruins went scoreless on the power play in five chances.

Story

BOSTON (AP) — Pontus Holmberg put Tampa Bay up by three goals late in the second period and the Lightning held on to beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Monday.

Holmberg scored with a wrist shot 3:37 into the second to give the Lightning a 4-1 lead. Max Crozier and Oliver Bjorkstrand each got an assist.

Anthony Cirelli scored twice and Yanni Gourde added another for the Lightning.

Jordan Harris, Morgan Geekie and Casey Mittelstadt scored for the Bruins.

Jonas Johansson made 30 saves for the Lightning, while Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves for the Bruins.

The Bruins went scoreless on the power play in five chances.

Up next

Lightning: Visit the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

Bruins: Visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read