Political signs in Mass. resident’s yard set on fire, police say

STERLING, Mass. — An investigation is underway after several political signs in a Massachusetts resident’s front yard were set on fire, officials announced Monday.

Officers responding to a home in the Worcester County town of Sterling on the evening of Oct. 17 launched an arson and vandalism investigation after finding a number of torched political signs, according to Sterling Police Chief Sean Guadette.

A search of the area failed to yield any evidence and no suspects were found.

The department didn’t reveal the exact location of the burned lawn signs.

No additional information was immediately available.

Detective John Chase is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group