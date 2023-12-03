Police in Washington, D.C. investigating the death of a Quincy man whose body was found in an alley

QUINCY, Mass. — Police in the nation’s capital are investigating the death of a 42-year-old Quincy man whose body was reportedly dumped from a car and into an alley.

He’s been identified as Alan Chi Chen. On Sunday, police in Washington, D.C. told Boston 25 this is an active “death investigation.”

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police Department in the District of Columbia says investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

According to a document obtained by Boston 25 News, a person reached out to police on November 30th saying he “...witnessed on his camera someone dropping a body out of a vehicle in the alley.”

“Officers arrived on scene to find (the body) on the ground unconscious and not breathing from unknown circumstances.” according to the report.

According to the report, the video seems to indicate the Chen’s body was dropped on November 29th, after 11 p.m. in Northwest. D.C. The date of death is also listed as November 29th on the report.

The victim was wearing a pair of blue jeans, black shoes and had lip balm on him. No other information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

