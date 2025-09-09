Police warn of recent late-night thefts, pick pocketers targeting cell phones in Boston

BOSTON — Authorities are warning the public to remain vigilant after reports of criminals targeting victims cell phones as they leave bars and night clubs.

According to Boston Police, the incidents have been reported between the hours of 11:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. in the Downtown, Back Bay, Fenway, and Seaport areas.

The thieves typically take the phones during or after ride shares, offering unsolicited rides and using physical or verbal threats of violence against the victims to hand over their cellular devices.

Pictures released by Boston Police Tuesday night show the suspects getting into a red car with an Arkansas license plate.

Investigators say in previous cases, the perpetrators pickpocketed the victims, “shoulder surfed” to steal passcodes, or asked to borrow the phones to make a call or offer to take photos or videos for the victims.

Once the thieves have possession of the phone, they reportedly make unauthorized transactions using financial apps.

Their targets include Apple ID accounts, Apple Pay, Venmo, Cash App, PayPal, cryptocurrency wallets, and sports betting apps like DraftKings. In several cases they’ve also fraudulently used the victims credit and debit cards.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

