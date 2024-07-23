Police warn of job scam that targets, threatens students in Malden

MALDEN, Mass. — Authorities are warning the community about a trending job scam that’s targeting Malden Public Schools students.

According to police, several students received emails that appeared to come from staff members about a fake “job opportunity.”

The scammer then reportedly requests the victims’ biographical information and banking information so they can “deposit a fake check.”

If the victim doesn’t comply, police say the scammer sends threatening messages including pictures of guns and explicit threats of physical violence.

“A preliminary investigation indicates that these threats lack credibility and are merely a scare tactic,” police wrote in a social media post.

Despite the lack of immediate danger, officials are reminding students and residents alike not to give out personal information to anyone or any business you can’t verify is real.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group