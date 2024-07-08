Police: Unlicensed driver who crashed Volkswagen into Falmouth home charged with OUI, leaving scene

FALMOUTH, Mass. — An unlicensed driver is accused of crashing a Volkswagen SUV into the kitchen of a home while driving drunk and speeding, and then leaving the scene, police said.

The 21-year-old male driver, who was not identified on Monday, was charged with driving under the influence of liquor, speeding, unlicensed driving, negligent driving, stop sign violation, and leaving the scene of property damage. The driver will be summonsed to Falmouth District Court at a later date, police said.

At 2:35 a.m. Sunday, police and fire crews responded to 780 East Falmouth Highway for the report of a vehicle that had crashed into a home.

When crews arrived, they found a silver-colored Volkswagen Tiguan completely inside the kitchen of the home.

None of the home’s residents were injured.

Emergency crews took the driver, who had non-life-threatening injuries, by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police said in August 2021, a driver was killed when another vehicle crashed into the same home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

