Car crashes into Falmouth home

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A car crashed into a house in Falmouth, just after 2:30 a.m.

The crash took place on a section of East Falmouth Highway. Video of the crash shows the vehicle fully inside the home.

No word on any injuries or what caused the crash at this time.

This is not the first time this house has been hit by a vehicle. According to a Cape Cod Times report, a vehicle struck this house in August of 2021. The driver in that crash died from their injures.

Boston 25 News has reached out to officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group