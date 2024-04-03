Police: Two East Boston elementary schools placed in safe mode after report of man with rifle nearby

BOSTON — Two East Boston elementary schools were placed in safe mode on Wednesday after a person was allegedly seen carrying a gun in the area.

Curtis Guild Elementary and Bradley Elementary both went into lockdown mode, or safe mode, for about 30 minutes.

Boston Police say officers did not locate a person matching the description in the area of Leyden Street.

Parents received alerts to hold off from picking up their kids during the search.

“All they say is pick up the kids at the school and I pick up and the police was there,” said Freddie Mancia a parent.

A family liaison at Guild Elementary tells Boston 25 she helped calm the fears of parents during the investigation.

“A lot of parents called the school crying very concerned. We said we’re safe don’t worry it’s just an investigation they need to do,” said Beatriz Contreras.

A BPS spokesperson says there was never an immediate danger to students and the schools were placed in safe mode out of an abundance of caution.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

