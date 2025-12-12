Police trying to ID driver accused of intentionally killing flock of seagulls in Mass. parking lot

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Police are turning to the public for help with identifying the driver of an SUV who they say intentionally ran over and killed a flock of seagulls in a Massachusetts parking lot on Thursday.

Officers responding to a parking lot at 1777 Main Street in Tewksbury just after noon found six dead seagulls, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

Investigators say the SUV accelerated before plowing through the flock.

Police released video of the incident on Friday and are urging anyone with information or eyewitness accounts to come forward.

The parking lot where the seagulls were killed houses businesses, including an Aubuchon Hardware, Dollar Tree, and the Pushcart Cafe. It’s also a short distance from the popular Tree House Brewing Company.

The case is being investigated jointly by Tewksbury police and Massachusetts Environmental Police.

