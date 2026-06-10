Man dead after overnight shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Brockton.

According to police, around 3:14 a.m., officers responded to a gunshot report near 81 Vine Street.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS took him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation by police and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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