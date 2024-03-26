Police: Third man arrested for murder after fatal shooting on Boston’s Geneva Avenue in December

BOSTON — A third man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Boston man on Geneva Avenue in December, police said Tuesday.

Patrick Harland, 30, of South Boston, was arrested around 5:20 p.m. Monday by members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit in the area of North Point Park in Cambridge, police said.

Harland was wanted on warrants for murder issued out of Suffolk Superior Court for the murder of Curtis Effee, 41, of Boston, police said. He is expected to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court.

In late December, two men from Randolph and Quincy were charged with murder in connection with Effee’s death.

Geneva Avenue Deadly Shooting

Tyreese Robinson, 19, of Randolph, and Dasahn Crowder, 21, of Quincy were arrested around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2023 in the area of 380 Talbot Ave., police said at the time.

At about 12:52 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, officers responded to the area of 417 Geneva Ave. for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found Effee suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Homicide Unit ay 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463). Police said they will protect the identities of anyone who assists investigators in an anonymous manner.

