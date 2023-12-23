Police: Taunton resident shot in leg during home invasion

TAUNTON, Mass — A resident was shot in the leg during an armed home invasion in Taunton Friday morning, according to police.

Taunton police responded to an apartment on Newcomb Place around 10 a.m. after receiving a call from someone nearby screaming on the line, the department said in a statement.

Responding officers were let into the multi-family building and entered a second-floor apartment to find two men grappling on the ground near a gun. Officers ordered the two men to stop fighting and noticed that one of the two men had been shot in the leg.

The other man, Joshua Manuel Deleon, 22, of New Bedford, was wearing body armor and suffering from head trauma and other injuries, police say.

Two other guns and three bullet casings were also found in the apartment.

Police noticed that there were three bullet holes from shots fired into the ceiling. Police went into the third-floor apartment above and spoke with a woman and four children who were frightened but uninjured.

The man shot in the leg was taken to a local hospital to be treated overnight and is expected to recover.

Deleon was transported to a different Boston hospital in police custody to be treated for serious injuries he received in the altercation.

Deleon is facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, armed assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, home invasion, possession of ammunition without a FID card, use of body armor in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Police say the incident stemmed from a conflict in a different community. The two men know each other, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

