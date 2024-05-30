Police: Suspects attempt to steal ATM using U-Haul in Boston

BOSTON — Police in Boston are searching for suspects who attempted to steal an ATM.

Around 5:53 Thursday morning officers responded to the area of Talbot Ave and Southern Ave for a report of a robbery in progress.

Police say the suspects attempted to steal the ATM by means of a U-Haul truck.

The suspects fled the scene and the bank robbery task force was notified.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group