Police: Student brings loaded gun, heroin, crack cocaine into Worcester school

WORCESTER, Mass. — A teen was arrested Monday morning for allegedly bringing a loaded handgun along with an abundance of drugs into school.

Authorities responded to the Worcester Alternative School around 11:30 a.m. after school administrators found illegal drugs in a student’s backpack, according to Worcester Police.

Arriving officers searched the teen’s backpack and allegedly found a loaded handgun, bags of what appeared to be heroin, bags of apparent crack cocaine, and bags of apparent powdered cocaine.

A 17-year-old male juvenile was charged with firearm and drug-related offenses.

Police say families were notified of the incident by the school’s administration.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Worcester Public Schools for comment.

There were no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

