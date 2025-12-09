Police in South Shore town remind residents of coyote safety tips after close encounter

HINGHAM, Mass. — South Shore residents are being asked to be on guard after a coyote followed a dog walker Monday morning.

The person was walking their dog on Leavitt Street, Kress Farm & Popes Lane in Hingham, according to police.

“It was not sick but it appears to have interacted with humans. After consulting with Environmental Police, Mass Fish & Game and the New England Wildlife Center, they scared it back into the woods,” Hingham police wrote on Facebook.

Hingham police reminded residents to keep their dogs on their leashes, secure their food sources and supervise their children.

