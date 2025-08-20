Police shooting of woman during traffic stop in New Hampshire justified, AG says

CONCORD, N.H. — The police shooting of a woman during a traffic stop in New Hampshire in April was a legally justified use of deadly force, the attorney general said Tuesday.

Moriah Infinjer, 28, of Farmington, shot by police during a traffic stop in Dover, Attorney General John Formella said in a statement.

After the incident, she was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, resisting arrest or detention, criminal threatening by conduct, and reckless driving, Formella said.

Prosecutors said state police tried to stop a vehicle, driven by Infinjer, that was traveling south on Route 16 just before 1:30 a.m. on April 13.

Infinjer refused to stop and instead accelerated, initiating a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour, prosecutors said.

Troopers eventually deployed a spike strip, which stopped Infinjer’s vehicle.

A subsequent encounter with Trooper Colin Burgess resulted in that trooper firing his weapon, the attorney general said.

Infinjer was struck by gunfire and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"During that incident, Trooper Burgess fired several shots at Ms. Infinjer, striking her once in the shoulder,“ Formella said Tuesday. ”Although Ms. Infinjer survived, Trooper Burgess’s shooting of her constitutes the use of deadly force under the law."

No other injuries were reported.

Formella said his office will issue its full report on the investigation into the officer-involved shooting once the current legal proceedings against Infinjer have concluded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group