Police shoot and kill man after call for a disturbance in NH, AG’s office says

KENSINGTON, N.H. — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday.

According to Attorney General John M. Formella, police shot and killed a man outside a residence on Olivia Lane in Kensington after responding to the area for a disturbance that triggered a shelter-in-place around 3:45 p.m. The identity of the deceased man is being withheld at this time.

The facts and circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Officials say no law enforcement officers or other members of the public were injured and there’s no known threat to the public.

The names of the officers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

