Police seeking public’s help after man with missing teeth grabbed female walking home in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Police are seeking the public’s help after a man with missing teeth grabbed a female victim as she walked home in Marshfield over the weekend in an attempt to abduct her.

The victim, whose age was not released, told police the assault happened on Saturday night as she was walking home on Ocean Street in the coastal town.

Police on Tuesday did not release any photographs of the suspect or of the truck involved in the reported incident.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from local businesses and residences, police said Tuesday.

At approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a home off of Ocean Street in the Rexhame area for a report of an assault that took place earlier in the evening, police said.

A short time earlier, at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, the victim told police she noticed an older-model, white pickup truck with no license plates that kept driving past her.

She told police that a passenger then got out of the truck and said to her, “You should come with me.”

The victim refused, and she told police the man then said, “You’re a scary little girl” and grabbed her by the wrist.

She was able to break free and knock him to the ground, she told police.

The truck left the area, and she ran away leaving the male suspect on the ground.

The victim called police a short time later. Police and a K9 searched the area for the suspect, unsuccessfully.

The victim described the suspect as a “skinny, white male” in his 60s, standing around 6 feet tall, with dark hair “in a mullet style,” police said.

He was wearing a white tank top and was missing teeth.

The victim told police that the man may have injuries or marks on his face as a result of her fighting him off.

She told police both the suspect and the driver of the truck had a similar appearance, and both were around the same age.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

