BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in finding persons of interest and a vehicle in connection with the shooting death of a dog in Jamaica Plain last month.

The dog was shot and killed around 4:17 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 in the area of 279 Centre St., police said in a statement on Monday.

Police did not release further details about the canine or a possible motive for shooting and killing the animal.

Police seeking persons of interest, vehicle after dog shot and killed in Jamaica Plain (Boston Police)

Anyone with information is strongly urged to call Boston detectives at 617-343-5628.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

