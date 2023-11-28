Police seeking information in 1998 cold case murder of Brighton transgender victim

BOSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help in connection to a Brighton murder that occurred 25 years ago.

On Saturday, November 28, 1998, Rita (William) Hester was brutally stabbed to death in her apartment at 21 Park Vale Avenue in Brighton, according to Boston Police.

Her murder shook the LGBTQ+ community and the neighborhood.

Hester was last seen around 5 p.m. leaving the Silhouette Lounge on Brighton Avenue. At the time of the murder, she was a 34-year-old African-American woman from Hartford, Connecticut.

Her legacy has forged several initiatives including the Transgender Day of Remembrance that is celebrated every November 20.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

