Police seeking driver accused of striking cyclist in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Authorities are asking the public for any video they may possess of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Newburyport Police, a vehicle struck and injured a bicyclist around 4:43 p.m. at the intersection of Pond Street and High Street.

The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately available.

Investigators say the vehicle was traveling west on High Street and turning left on Pond Street when the driver struck a cyclist traveling in a group of three in the eastbound bike lane on High Street.

As the victim was being tended to, the vehicle fled the area traveling down Pond Street towards Route 1, according to authorities.

Witnesses describe the suspect vehicle as a newer model Mini Cooper (possibly Clubman model) that was a “newer style” grey or green color.

Police provided a picture of what the vehicle may look like and said it likely will have damage on the passenger side.

The vehicle is also said to have a New Hampshire registration.

Newburyport Police are asking for residents, motorists, and businesses in the area to check for any video (dash cam, home/business security) that may have picked up the vehicle before, during, or after the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

