Police seek suspects after ‘Free Palestine’ brick smashes through Kosher grocery store in Brookline

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Police are searching for multiple suspects after a brick marked ‘Free Palestine’ smashed through a Kosher grocery store in Brookline.

Police officers received a report from the owner of ‘The Butcherie’, a kosher grocery store located at 428 Harvard Street, that a brick had been thrown through their window overnight.

The brick has the words ‘Free Palestine’ written in large red letters.

According to police, shortly after midnight, multiple suspects wearing masks came from Coolidge Street and threw the brick through the window of The Butcherie.

The exact number of suspects is not confirmed at this time, but there were at least two, police say.

The suspects then fled back down Coolidge Street to an unknown location.

Police say that as of now, it does not appear that any other businesses were targeted.

Anyone with information or video of what happened is asked to contact Brookline police at 617-730-2711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

