Look up: Boston hotel’s famous upside-down Christmas display returns for the holidays

BOSTON — The Liberty Hotel’s upside-down Christmas display is back for its 16th year.

Designed by Boston florist and event designer Cityscapes, the display features seven inverted, decorated Christmas trees suspended from the hotel lobby’s 90-foot rotunda.

The hotel’s director of operations said the display never fails to capture guests’ attention.

“This is one of the kickoffs to the holiday season in the city...people come from all over to celebrate the holidays here at the hotel,” said Jonah Selaya.

The rigging team, secured by harnesses, installs each tree in an hours-long process.

Residents and hotel guests can see the display through February.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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