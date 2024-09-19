BOSTON — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman after an aggravated assault in Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood.

The assault happened at 11:46 p.m. Saturday at 688 Parker St. in the city’s Mission Hill neighborhood.

Police described the woman as a Black female, heavy set, approximately 40 years old, with braided hair and wearing a purple shirt and ripped blue jeans. She may frequent the Mission Main area, police said.

Police seek public’s help in identifying woman after aggravated assault in Boston (Boston Police)

Anyone with information about this woman’s identity is strongly urged to call Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4275.

People can also call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line anonymously at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

