Police seek public’s help identifying suspects in connection with armed home invasion in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects connected to an armed home invasion in Dorchester.

Officers responded to the incident around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4, at 447 Adams Street. According to police, the suspects posed as city workers to gain entry into the home of an elderly victim. Once inside, they restrained the victim, covered their mouth with duct tape, and displayed a black firearm.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a heavy build, wearing a high-visibility neon yellow jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt featuring an American flag print, a white hard-shell helmet, dark jeans, black sneakers with white soles, and a black mask. He was also carrying a black cinch bag with white drawstrings.

The second suspect is described as a light-skinned male with a thin build, wearing a reversible navy blue, white, and red knit Red Sox winter hat, a matte black puffer jacket, dark blue jeans, black sneakers, and a black mask.

Anyone with information about these individuals is urged to contact District C-11 Detectives at (617) 343-4742.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

