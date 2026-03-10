Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect in armed robbery at market in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a market in New Hampshire.

On Feb. 16, at approximately 7 p.m., officers responded to Seven Days Market at 360 Union St. in Manchester for a report of an armed robbery, police said in a statement.

The clerk told police that a man dressed in all black entered the store, pointed a firearm at him, demanded cash, and threatened him.

Manchester, NH armed robbery suspect (Manchester NH Police Department)

The clerk handed over money from the register, and the suspect immediately fled the store, heading north on Union Street, police said.

Anyone who recognizes this man or has any information that could help investigators is asked to contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

You can also provide anonymous information through Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

