Police seek public’s help to identify man involved in assault near popular South Boston restaurant

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

South Boston assault suspect (Boston Police)

BOSTON — Boston Police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify a man involved in an assault near a popular South Boston restaurant early Monday morning, police said.

Police said the assault happened at about 12:45 a.m. on Monday in the area of 425 West Broadway, the Lincoln Tavern. Further details about the assault incident were not released.

Police described the suspect as a male wearing a light-colored T-shirt and a hat.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to call Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4742.

People may also assist investigators anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

