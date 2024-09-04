Police seek public’s help to identify man involved in assault near popular South Boston restaurant

BOSTON — Boston Police detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify a man involved in an assault near a popular South Boston restaurant early Monday morning, police said.

Police said the assault happened at about 12:45 a.m. on Monday in the area of 425 West Broadway, the Lincoln Tavern. Further details about the assault incident were not released.

Police described the suspect as a male wearing a light-colored T-shirt and a hat.

South Boston assault suspect (Boston Police)

Anyone with information is strongly urged to call Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4742.

People may also assist investigators anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group