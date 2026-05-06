Police seek public’s help in finding missing Suffolk University student

BOSTON — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Suffolk University student.

Isaac Cordice, 20, of Dorchester, was reported missing on Tuesday, police said in a statement on Wednesday.

He was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. Monday in the area of Centre Street in Dorchester.

Police described Cordice as a Black male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 187 pounds, with a medium build and brown eyes.

Isaac Cordice (Boston Police)

Cordice attends Suffolk University and is known to frequent Downtown Crossing in Boston, police said. ​

Anyone with information regarding ​his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4335.

Community members wishing to provide information anonymously may do so by calling 1-800-494-TIPS (8477), texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463) or online at the Boston Police CrimeStoppers website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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