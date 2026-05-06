Police seek public’s help in finding missing Suffolk University student

BOSTON — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Suffolk University student.
Isaac Cordice, 20, of Dorchester, was reported missing on Tuesday, police said in a statement on Wednesday.
He was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. Monday in the area of Centre Street in Dorchester.
Police described Cordice as a Black male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 187 pounds, with a medium build and brown eyes.
Cordice attends Suffolk University and is known to frequent Downtown Crossing in Boston, police said.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4335.
Community members wishing to provide information anonymously may do so by calling 1-800-494-TIPS (8477), texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463) or online at the Boston Police CrimeStoppers website.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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