Police seek help ID’ing suspects in stabbing near South Station that left victim critically injured

BOSTON — Police are turning to the public for help identifying a pair of suspects wanted in an assault-to-murder investigation after a stabbing near South Station over the weekend that left a victim with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of 125 Summer Street in downtown Boston on Saturday around 6:15 p.m. found the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Transit Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a local hospital. They were last said to be in critical condition.

Transit police on Tuesday released surveillance photos of two persons of interest in the stabbing in the hope someone recognizes them.

Anyone with information on the individuals in question or their whereabouts is urged to call Transit police at 617-222-1050.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

ID Sought re: Assault to Murder investigation 4/6/2024 6:20PM #MBTA South Station. Victim sustained life threatening stab wounds. Recognize these persons of interest? Pls contact our CIU at 617-222-1050 w/any info you may have. You can remain anonymous. TY pic.twitter.com/0iBlWRcmTz — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) April 9, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

