Victim in critical condition after stabbing in Downtown Boston, police say

BOSTON — One person was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing in Downtown Boston, according to authorities.

Officers responded to the area of 125 Summer Street around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday and found a victim with stab wounds, a Boston Police spokesperson said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that officials say are considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Traffic is being diverted away from the crime scene while officers continue their investigation. Homicide detectives were called to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

