Police seek help identifying masked suspect in New Hampshire bank robbery

NASHUA, N.H. — Police in a New Hampshire city are turning to the public for help identifying a masked man accused of holding up a bank with a firearm last week.

The suspect robbed St. Mary’s Bank at 4 Northwest Boulevard in Nashua on Friday, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Surveillance photos shared by the department showed the man holding a gun and wearing a black suit, blue tie, sunglasses, a gray face mask, black gloves, and a gray-and-teal Milwaukee baseball hat.

Police say the suspect fled the bank in a silver “minivan-style” vehicle after the incident.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the robbery is urged to contact the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

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