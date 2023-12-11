Police seek help identifying man who followed woman, tried to break into her Watertown home

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Police in Watertown are turning to the public for help identifying a man who allegedly followed a woman home and tried to break into her home on Sunday.

Police responded to a Watertown residence early Sunday morning after a man was seen attempting to break into a woman’s house.

As the investigation started to unfold, police say, the suspect allegedly followed the woman to her Laurel Street home around 3:45 a.m. and hid in her driveway behind one of her cars.

According to police, after the woman went inside the suspect attempted to gain entrance to the front and back door of the house. No one was injured, police say.

The victim’s ring camera captured video of the suspect opening her back gate and walking toward the door.

The homeowner told Boston 25 News off camera that the woman who was targeted is a friend who was visiting from his native country of Germany.

He said she had walked back to his family’s home and believes she was followed there.

He described being startled initially and concerned about his two kids who were sleeping but feels confident police will catch the suspect.

Police described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male, in his 30s, wearing a Black Reebok Sweatshirt and a tattoo on his left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to please reach out to Det. Jenn Connors 617-600-1310 or Det. Sgt. Kenneth Swift 617-972-6538.

“The Watertown Police Department takes the safety and security of our community seriously, we will be adding extra patrols in the area,” police said in a statement.

No further information was made immediately available. This remains an ongoing investigation.

