Police seek help identifying man wanted in assault at popular Boston restaurant

BOSTON — Police in Boston are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a weekend assault and battery incident at a popular restaurant near Fenway Park.

The alleged assault happened at the Tasty Burger at 86 Van Ness Street around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police on Monday released a surveillance image of the man in question with the hope that the public would recognize him.

The facts and circumstances surrounding the alleged assault remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 617-343-5619.

