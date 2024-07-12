Police seek help identifying 2 women accused of attacking father, young daughter on MBTA train

BOSTON — Police are turning to the public for help identifying two women who allegedly attacked a father and his young daughter while on an MBTA subway train last week.

The Transit Police Department on Friday released surveillance images of the suspects and said the attack happened on a Red Line train between Downtown Crossing and Quincy Center stations on June 5 around 1 a.m.

Anyone who recognizes these assault and battery suspects is urged to contact Transit police at 617-222-1050.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

