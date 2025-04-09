One student stabbed, another taken into custody after fight outside Brockton school, officials say

BROCKTON, Mass. — Police are investigating a fight between two students outside of a middle school on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Brockton Public Schools spokesperson, a Plouffe Middle School student was slashed with a blade by a fellow student around 2:30 p.m.

The victim was transported by EMS to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The student who was responsible for the stabbing was taken into police custody. School officials say he did not attend Plouffe on Wednesday for unrelated reasons, but returned to school grounds at dismissal and engaged in a fight with the victim.

“We are working closely with School Police and the Brockton Police Department to determine the facts surrounding this incident and we are confident that there is no ongoing threat to school safety,” a Brockton Public Schools spokesperson said.

The incident remains under investigation.

