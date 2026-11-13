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Police seek help finding missing teen in Lowell

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Police seek help finding missing teen in Lowell
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

LOWELL, Mass. — Police in Lowell are trying to find a teen who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

Gael “Victor” Oloughlin was last seen in the downtown area of Lowell on Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black shirt, and a black backpack.

Lowell police say he is around 5′1″.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gael “Victor” Oloughlin is asked to call 978-937-3200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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