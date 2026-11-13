Police seek help finding missing teen in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. — Police in Lowell are trying to find a teen who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.
Gael “Victor” Oloughlin was last seen in the downtown area of Lowell on Tuesday.
He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black shirt, and a black backpack.
Lowell police say he is around 5′1″.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gael “Victor” Oloughlin is asked to call 978-937-3200.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group