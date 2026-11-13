Police seek help finding missing teen in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. — Police in Lowell are trying to find a teen who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

Gael “Victor” Oloughlin was last seen in the downtown area of Lowell on Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black shirt, and a black backpack.

Lowell police say he is around 5′1″.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gael “Victor” Oloughlin is asked to call 978-937-3200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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