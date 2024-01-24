Police searching for suspect who stole $1,100 worth of alcohol from Total Wine & More in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole $1,100 worth of alcohol from Total Wine & More in Burlington.

The shoplifting incident occurred Monday, police said. The suspect walked into the Total Wine & More at 34 Cambridge St. and then left an hour later with $1,100 worth of alcohol.

Burlington shoplifting suspect Total Wine (Tetreault, Scott (CMG-Boston)/Burlington Police)

The person then drove away in a white Mazda or Infiniti SUV, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Scola at nscola@bpd.org or call Burlington Police at 781-272-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

