Police searching for suspect accused of ‘aggressively’ grabbing woman on Rockland walking trail

ROCKLAND, Mass. — Police are urging the public to remain vigilant after a frightening incident on a popular walking trail on Wednesday.

Rockland authorities say a woman who was walking her dog in the Rockland Town Forest by the Abington town line encountered a man who made inappropriate comments to her.

As the woman tried walking away, the man aggressively grabbed her arm, only letting go when the woman’s dog lunged at him, according to investigators.

The victim was able to run out of the woods to her car and call for help.

Police released the following description of the suspect:

Caucasian man, medium build

No facial hair, possible in his 50’s

Darker, short/medium length hair with some gray in it

Wore a light-colored t-shirt, khaki shorts, and athletic sneakers

No visible scars, markings, or tattoos

No distinct accent

Law enforcement entities searched the woods and did not locate him.

They’re asking area residents in the North Avenue and Salem Street area to check their home surveillance footage for anyone matching that description during the hours of 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with pertinent information about the case is asked to contact Rockland Police at 781-871-3890.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group