Police searching for man who fled Wilmington crash, left seriously injured passenger in wrecked car

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
WILMINGTON, Mass. — A search is underway for a man who crashed during a police chase in Wilmington and fled the scene on foot, leaving a seriously injured passenger in the wrecked vehicle early Friday morning.

Troopers responding to the area of Andover Street and Emerald Avenue in Wilmington for a request for assistance in a search for a suspect learned a vehicle that local officers were pursuing had crashed and that the driver had ditched the vehicle, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson.

Emergency crews found a female passenger trapped in the crashed sedan, extricated her, and rushed her to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The man, who state police said has a “criminal history involving firearm and drug offenses,” was not located following an exhaustive four-hour search that included a ground search with a K9 team, a helicopter, and a drone.

State police described the suspect as a Black man who was wearing camouflage clothing.

Wilmington police are continuing an investigation into the man’s whereabouts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

