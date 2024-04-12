Police searching for man accused of dropping puppies off of Townsend bridge

TOWNSEND, Mass — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of dropping puppies from a Townsend bridge on Thursday.

A thin white man around 30 years old and driving a gray pickup truck is suspected of dropping puppies with white underbellies off the Amadon Family Bridge on Wheeler Road on Main Street around 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Townsend police say.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and went westbound into the town of Ashby.

The man was wearing a yellow hi-vis jacket with writing on the back. His truck had a back rack with two red running lights attached, police say.

It was not made immediately clear if the puppies survived the ordeal.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sergeant Jeff Giles at jgiles@townsendpd.org

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

