Police searching for suspect wearing brace accused of breaking into cars in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly broke into several cars on Thursday night.
According to authorities, the suspect pictured broke into open cars on Ledgeview Drive around 12:29 a.m.
Video shows the suspect running from a victim’s driveway.
Police say the suspect runs poorly, possibly due to a brace he’s wearing.
Investigators believe he made off in a dark colored, possibly navy, sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ryan Marchant at 339-364-9632.
Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors every night.
