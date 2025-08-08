Police searching for suspect wearing brace accused of breaking into cars in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly broke into several cars on Thursday night.

According to authorities, the suspect pictured broke into open cars on Ledgeview Drive around 12:29 a.m.

Video shows the suspect running from a victim’s driveway.

Police searching for braced-legged suspect accused of breaking into cars in Norwood (Norwood Police Department)

Police say the suspect runs poorly, possibly due to a brace he’s wearing.

Investigators believe he made off in a dark colored, possibly navy, sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ryan Marchant at 339-364-9632.

Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors every night.

